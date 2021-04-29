Aqeel Glass Named SWAC Player Of The Year

Aqeel Glass set career-highs for passing yardage and passing touchdowns in a shootout 52-43 victory at Jackson State on Saturday, April 10. Courtesy of Alabama A&M University.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M University Quarterback Aqeel Glass has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

Glass is the first Bulldog to ever be selected as the SAWC Player of the Year. He had great although short season.

He threw his pass completion is 67-of-113 for 1,084 passing yards and 13 touchdown in just three games.

Glass helped lead his team to the first undefeated regular season for the program since 1966, have won the SWAC East Division for the first time since 2011 and earned a spot in the league championship game.