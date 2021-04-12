Aqeel Glass named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Aqeel Glass put up video game numbers in Alabama A&M’s win over Jackson State and he has been rewarded by being named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Week.
4440 yards, 6 passing touchdowns, another score on the ground, no picks. It was a near-perfect showing.
The senior playcaller out of St. Louis, Missouri set career highs in passing yards and touchdowns in the 52-43 win over the Tigers.
Saturday marked only the ninth time since moving to Division 1 that the Bulldogs scored 50 or more points.