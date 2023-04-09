PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors set an NBA record by scoring 55 points in the first quarter on their way to a 157-101 rout of the Portland Trail Blazers in their regular-season finale on Sunday to secure the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

“We’ve played really well the last couple of weeks,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I think we’ve won eight of 10. Today guys were locked in right from the beginning. Guys knew what was at stake and controlled the game from the opening tap so hopefully that carries over to next week.”

Klay Thompson, who scored 20 points, became the third player in NBA history to hit at least 300 3-pointers in a single season.

“I pulled Klay aside two minutes before the game and said, ‘Just let it happen,’” Kerr said. “He said ’no problem Coach” and then he made five 3s in the first five minutes. That’s Klay.”

Teammate Stephen Curry, who did it four times, and James Harden are the other two players.

Thompson also had the most 3-pointers by a player this season, getting to 301 by making six in Sunday’s finale.

“It’s cool to lead the league in 3s made,” Thompson said. “It’s something I’ve never done before. It’s a testament to my hard work over the last few years, some dark times that have turned into some beautiful moments.”

Curry led the Warriors with 26 points and hit five three-pointers to go along with five rebounds. Moses Moody added 25 points off the bench, while Jordan Poole had 21 points and four rebounds for Golden State (44-38).

Skylar Mays led Portland (33-49) with 21 points along with 11 assists. Shaedon Sharpe had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Jeenathan Williams added 17 points in the Blazers’ final game of the season with regular starters Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant all sidelined.

Golden State led 55-27 after the first quarter and 84-53 at the half.

TIP-INS

Warriors: The Warriors will face the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Trail Blazers: Before the game, Portland re-signed guard Skylar Mays for the rest of the season after his 10-day contract expired. … They also signed center Chance Comanche, who had previously played for the Stockton Kings of the G League. … Guard Shaquille Harrison’s 10-day contract with the Blazers expired Saturday, and he signed a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Clinched the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoffs and will face the Sacramento Kings in the first round.

Trail Blazers: Finished the season with the fifth-worst record in the NBA and a 10.5% chance at winning the No. 1 overall pick at the May 16 draft lottery in Chicago.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports