LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Curry returned to the Golden State Warriors lineup Sunday as they faced the Los Angeles Lakers in a nationally televised game.

The All-Star guard missed 11 games after a left leg injury on Feb. 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. Golden State was 7-4 during Curry’s absence, including wins in its past five games.

Coach Steve Kerr said there would be a minutes restriction on Curry, but did not say how long he would play.

Curry has played 38 games this season and is averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Andre Iguodala also was expected to play for the Warriors on Sunday. He has played in only three games this season because of a hip issue. His last action was on Jan. 13.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports