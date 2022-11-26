AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 19 points, Marcus Carr had 18 and Tyrese Hunter 17 to lead No. 4 Texas to a 91-54 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

The three guards combined to hit 20 of 36 field goal attempts, including nine 3-pointers.

Texas (5-0) received a boost from Dylan Disu, a 6-foot-9 senior who had 10 rebounds, a career-tying five blocks, four assists, three steals and six points.

Texas induced 22 UTRGV turnovers, turning them into 28 points. The Longhorns finished with a 16-2 advantage in fast-break points, increasing their margin for the season to 94-12.

Justin Johnson led UTRGV (4-3) with 18 points. Will Johnston scored 10.

Texas raced to a 44-22 halftime lead. Helping the cause were 14 UTRGV turnovers that the Longhorns turned into 19 points.

Hunter and Carr made 3-pointers and Rice a fast-break dunk in a span of 37 seconds, creating a lead of 29 with less than eight minutes remaining.

BIG PICTURE

UTRGV: The Vaqueros were picked to finish last in the 13-team Western Athletic Conference by the coaches and media. Texas, with its pressure defenses, didn’t give UTRGV much of a chance. The Vaqueros missed their first six shots while committing five turnovers, falling behind 10-0.

Texas: This game marked the Longhorns’ second return to 3,500-seat Gregory Gym, their home court before moving to the Frank Erwin Center in 1977. Texas moved to the new Moody Center this season, but coach Chris Beard intends to play one game annually at Gregory. The packed gym was was never louder than when the athletic freshman Dillon Mitchell converted passes from Carr and Rice into two fast-break alley-oop dunks.

UP NEXT

UTRGV hosts Texas-Corpus Christi on Wednesday.

Texas plays host to No. 10 Creighton on Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25