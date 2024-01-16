South Alabama coach Kane Wommack resigned Tuesday and is close to becoming defensive coordinator for new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer.

Alabama was working Monday night to finalize a deal to hire Wommack, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because contract details were still being worked out and the hiring would need university approval.

DeBoer, who was hired away from Washington last week to replace Nick Saban at Alabama, and Wommack worked together as assistants at Indiana in 2019 under Tom Allen. DeBoer was offensive coordinator and Wommack defensive coordinator.

The 36-year-old Wommack has been head coach at South Alabama for three seasons, going 22-16 overall and 13-11 in the Sun Belt.

“I deeply appreciate Kane’s service to our program, university and city,” athletic director Joel Erdmann said. “His efforts propelled us forward and we wish him and (wife) Melissa the very best.”

South Alabama’s defense ranked 22nd in the country in yards per played allowed (5.01) in 2023, tied with Alabama.

DeBoer is expected to bring most of his offensive staff from Washington, including play-caller Ryan Grubb, to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

