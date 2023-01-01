EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Indianapolis quarterback Nick Foles was carted off the field late in the second quarter against the New York Giants after sustaining a rib injury while being sacked by Kayvon Thibodeaux.

As Foles lay on the ground, Thibodeaux did snow angels right next to him as Colts medical personnel attended to Foles.

Foles was on the surface at MetLife Stadium for a couple of minutes before he got up and walked to the sideline holding his lower left side. He talked to trainers and eventually got on the flatbed portion of a long cart and was driven off the field.

Foles was 8 of 13 for 81 yards and had just thrown an interception that Landon Collins returned 52 yards for a touchdown to give New York a 21-3 lead. He was making his second start for Indianapolis in what has become a miserable season.

Foles was sacked a career-high seven times the previous week in a loss against the Chargers.

With veteran Matt Ryan inactive, Sam Ehlinger is the Colts backup quarterback. Foles was ruled out for the rest of the game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL