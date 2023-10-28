WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Mike Norvell liked the way his fourth-ranked Florida State team practiced all week before visiting Wake Forest. It all carried over to a strong first-half performance Saturday, highlighted by the latest impressive performance from one of the most impactful transfer additions in the country.

Keon Coleman needed only one arm to snag one of his two touchdown catches while Trey Benson took a short pass and broke loose for an 80-yard score that helped FSU overpower Wake Forest 41-16, keeping the unbeaten Seminoles in firm control of the Atlantic Coast Conference race.

Jordan Travis threw for 359 yards and three scores to go with a rushing TD for FSU (8-0, 6-0 ACC), which ran off 24 unanswered points in the second quarter to build a 34-7 halftime lead. That included a defensive performance that held Wake Forest (4-4, 1-4) to just 75 first-half yards and 210 for the game.

“I love the response,” Norvell said after FSU made its second-quarter move to blow open a tight game. “To be able to come and finish the second quarter the way we did, I mean, that was a heck of a response.”

Coleman, a transfer receiver from Michigan State, was the standout with his game-breaking ability in his third multi-TD game of the season. The highlight came late in the second quarter with Coleman locked up with Demon Deacons defensive back and Caelen Carson, himself an NFL prospect, in the end zone as Travis lofted a throw his way.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Coleman jostled with Carson with his left arm, then extended his right to snag the ball and pull it towards his right shoulder while remaining on his feet for the 14-yard score.

Carson could only turn and immediately walk away as FSU pushed its lead to 31-7 with 1:16 left before the break.

“I mean, they left me 1-on-1,” Coleman said with a shrug. “I don’t really know what else to tell you.”

His quarterback sure did, though.

“Every time we get a 1-on-1,” Travis said, “I want to give him a chance.”

Coleman’s first score came when he took a pass on the left side from Travis, shrugged off a tackler then sprinted loose for a 29-yard score that started FSU’s second-quarter flurry. Benson — who also ran for a fourth-quarter TD with the outcome assured — followed later in the quarter, taking the screen then cutting inside Wake Forest’s pursuing defense to break into the open field and outrun a trailing Chelen Garnes to the end zone.

Wake Forest had only one truly explosive play in the first half when the game was still undecided, with Justice Ellison cutting through the left side for a 51-yard run to end the opening quarter. The Demon Deacons capped that drive with Ke’Shawn Williams’ 2-yard run around the left end early in the second to pull within 10-7, but FSU answered with Coleman’s first TD on its way to another league win.

“It’s the most complete football team that we’ve played all season,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “They made explosive plays, they were very stout on defense, they’re really good in the kicking game. That’s kind of where they are right now, and this is where we are right now.”

THE TAKEAWAY

FSU: The Seminoles were down multiple receivers, including No. 2 wideout Johnny Wilson, but kept rolling right along with a 14th straight win. It also marked FSU’s 14th straight game with 30+ points, the longest active streak in the nation and second in ACC history behind its own run of 17 games from 2012-14.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons had won three straight meetings but never seriously threatened to add a stunner to the list. In fact, Ellison’s long early run came after the Demon Deacons had managed just 20 total yards to that point. Wake Forest added a short third-quarter touchdown run by Tate Carney but it got little through the air with quarterback Mitch Griffis (82 yards, 6 for 16).

POLL IMPLICATIONS

FSU has been a locked-in top-5 team since early September. That won’t change for Sunday’s next AP Top 25 poll.

VERSE’S DAY

Florida State standout defensive end Jared Verse had a memorable day, with two sacks and a brief injury.

He said he got hit with a hand inside his facemask before dropping to one knee and motioning for assistance with 3:47 left in the first half. A trainer examined an area under his left eye and then walked with him to the locker room carrying his helmet. Verse returned soon and had a stitched-up cut when he spoke to reporters.

“It just started leaking,” Verse said with a chuckle. “My contact (lens) came out, it was confusing. I didn’t know what happened.”

UP NEXT

FSU: The Seminoles visit Pittsburgh next Saturday.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have a short week, traveling to No. 20 Duke on Thursday night.

