BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins placed veteran forward Milan Lucic on the long-term injured list Saturday before their game against the Detroit Red Wings.

The 35-year-old Lucic played in four games, getting two assists. He missed the last two games with what was called a lower-body injury after getting hit with a shot off an ankle in a game against Los Angeles on Oct. 21.

A 2011 Stanley Cup winner with the Bruins, Lucic returned during the offseason, signing a $1 million deal with $500,000 more possible in performance-based incentives.

To fill his roster spot, the club recalled forward Oskar Steen from their AHL affiliate in Providence, Rhode Island.

