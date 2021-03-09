AP source: Titans trade 2020 first-round pick to Dolphins

FILE – In this Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson waits for his turn to run a drill during NFL football training camp in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the deal said Monday, March 8, 2021, that the Tennessee Titans have traded offensive lineman Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in a move unloading their first-round draft pick after his rookie season. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Tennessee Titans have traded offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in a move unloading their first-round draft pick after his rookie season.

The trade agreed to Monday night sends the 29th overall pick in 2020 out of Georgia to Miami after Wilson played only four snaps as a rookie.

That’s according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the swap. NFL.com first reported the trade, saying a swap of picks also is involved.