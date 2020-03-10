AP SEC awards, All-SEC team rosters announced

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2020, file photo, Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. greets fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Lewis Jr. was selected to the Associated Press All-SEC first team announced Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Reggie Perry of Mississippi State and Mason Jones of Arkansas have been named The Associated Press Southeastern Conference players of the year.

Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams was named SEC coach of the year in his first season in the league. Williams guided the Aggies to a 10-8 conference record and finished in a tie for sixth in the league. Texas A&M was predicted to finish 12th in the SEC when the season began.

Perry, the only SEC player to average double-figure points and rebounds this season, and Jones, the conference’s top scorer at 22 points a game, each received four votes from the panel of 14 AP voters.

Both players were the only unanimous selections for the AP All-SEC first team. Joining them on the first team are Kira Lewis Jr. of Alabama and the Kentucky duo of Immanuel Quickley and Nick Richards.

Anthony Edwards, the Georgia freshman and possibly the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft, was the runaway pick for newcomer of the year. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 19.5 points a game.

Edwards was also named to the AP All-SEC second team along with Breein Tyree of Mississippi, Skylar Mays of LSU, Samir Doughty of Auburn and Keyontae Johnson of Florida.

The 2019-20 AP All-SEC team, with players listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown (“u-” denotes unanimous selections):

FIRST TEAM

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama, 6-3, 165, So., Meridianville, Alabama

u-Mason Jones, Arkansas, 6-5, 200, Jr., DeSoto, Texas

u-Reggie Perry, Mississippi State, 6-10, 250, So., Thomasville, Georgia

Nick Richards, Kentucky, 6-11, 247, Jr., Jamaica

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky, 6-3, 188, So., Harve de Grace, Maryland

SECOND TEAM

Samir Doughty, Auburn, 6-4, 195, Sr., Philadelphia

Anthony Edwards, Georgia, 6-5, 225, Fr., Atlanta

Keyontae Johnson, Florida, 6-5, 231, So., Norfolk, Virginia

Skylar Mays, LSU, 6-4, 205, Sr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Breein Tyree, Mississippi, 6-2, 195, Sr., Somerset, New Jersey

Coach of the year — Buzz Williams, Texas A&M

Player of the year — Mason Jones, Arkansas, and Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

Newcomer of the year — Anthony Edwards, Georgia

AP All-SEC Voting Panel:

Parrish Alford, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo, Mississippi; Kayla Anderson, WKRN-TV, Nashville, Tennessee; Ben Briener, The State, Columbia, South Carolina; John Clay, Lexington (Kentucky) Herald Leader; David Cloninger, The Post and Courier, Charleston, South Carolina; Brian Holland, WVLA-TV, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Bob Holt, Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Little Rock, Arkansas; Cecil Hurt, Tuscaloosa (Alabama) News; Logan Lowery, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo, Mississippi; Dave Matter, St. Louis Post Dispatch, St. Louis, Missouri; Josh Vitale, Montgomery (Alabama) Advertiser; Marc Weiszer, Athens (Georgia) Banner-Herald; Mike Wilson, The Knoxville (Tennessee) News Sentinel; Kyle Wood, The Independent Alligator, Gainesville, Florida.