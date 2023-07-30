MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Nolan Schanuel has had quite the year so far.

He had a historic junior season at Florida Atlantic: his .447 batting average, .615 on-base percentage and 71 walks led all of Division I baseball and he was named Conference USA Player of the Year. Then he was selected 11th overall by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2023 MLB Draft. Now he’s already here in the Rocket City.

In five games in rookie ball and Low-A where Schanuel said he overachieved, he hit .500 with three RBI and five runs scored. Now he’s the first player from the 2023 MLB Draft class to reach Double-A.

Two months ago, Schanuel was playing college baseball, his last game as an Owl was May 26. He said the game plays at a faster pace that he has to adjust to.

But the Angels are really fast tracking their top prospects. Last year’s first-round pick Zach Neto played just seven games before coming to the Rocket City, then made his MLB debut this season. While Schanuel said this is all a whirlwind, he’s excited to hopefully follow in the footsteps of guys like Neto.

“I talked to David Calabrese a little bit and he told me a lot, I was stressing out the first day I got here, it’s a big jump right away and he said hey take a breath, he told me it’s just baseball,” Schanuel said. “Seeing Zach Neto moved up within a year just shows that he’s ready for it, I’m ready for it as well so I’m really looking forward to that as well. It’s not going to change the motivation that I’ve already had. This has been a lifelong dream of mine and a goal of mine as well to come out here and play professional baseball. I’ve dreamed about this since I was four years old and had the same mindset since I was in middle school and high school so it’s going to be the same mindset that I’ve had my whole life.”

In his Trash Pandas debut on Saturday, Schanuel went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, but he said afterward that he’s just excited to be here in the Rocket City.

“Joining the Trash Pandas has been a blessing to me. First day I got here, all of the guys kind of came in and welcomed me and were nothing but nice,” he said. “After that getting out on the field and seeing all of the fans, I’ve never played in front of an atmosphere like this before so that was definitely a first. It was amazing, I definitely feel like a weight has been lifted off of my shoulder, I would say that I took a lot of information in yesterday, trying to learn defensive positioning, how the team is run, all of the rules and stuff so I would say that now that I know all of that, definitely just feel a lot more relaxed.”

In Sunday’s 11-2 win over the Tennessee Smokies, Schanuel went 3-for-4 with a triple, 4 RBI, 2 walks, 2 runs scored and a steal.