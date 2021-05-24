Alvin Briggs named new AHSAA Executive Director

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Associate Executive Director Alvin Briggs has been named as the new executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). He will begin his new role on July 1.

The announcement was made earlier this morning after a seven-member search committee unanimously recommended Briggs for approval.

Briggs, 56, has served with the AHSAA staff since 2011. He previously served as the Director of the AHSAA Directors and Coaches Association from 2011 to 2018, head football coach and athletic director at Florence High School, and a member of the coaching staff with the University of North Alabama.

“I want to thank the board for having confidence in me to be the next leader of this great organization,” Briggs said. “There is no doubt I have big shoes to fill. The previous executive editors have set a legacy of excellence, not only in this state, but across this great nation.”

Briggs, a former defensive back for the Auburn Tigers, joined the AHSAA in 2018 and will replace Steve Savarese, who is set to retire this summer. He is only the fifth full-time director to lead the association.