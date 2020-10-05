Alex Malone’s wild run earns the top play of the week for week six

Week six is in the books for the high school football season, and once again we saw a ton of great action out on the gridiron. Here’s a look at the top five plays of the week.

Play five – Grissom hosts Austin

Tigers on offense here. Jakob Foss drops back, shoots one down field right into the hands of John Stogner. He dodges past the defender and glides into the end zone, putting six on the board for number 13. The Tigers are loving that number 12 to 13 connection.

Play four – Whitesburg Christian hosts Tanner

The Rattlers put it in the hands of Michael Guster and that’s exactly where the ball needs to be for this team.

Guster bounces to the outside, hits the defender with a stiff arm and he’s gone. Guster’s second touhdown of the first half. He was their guy Friday night, but you know what they say — if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Play three – New Hope vs. Westminster Christian

Wildcats with the ball. We’ve seen this guy in the top plays before. Brandon Musch drops back, looks downfield, launches an absolute bomb and Isaiah Lattimore comes down with it. He takes it all the way and puts six on the board with some style points for the celebration.

Play two – Fort Payne takes on Scottsboro

John Davis Blalock drops back and just flings the ball perfectly into the hands of Cameron Thomas. Fort Payne retakes the lead with the score and they’d do on to win 41-34 winning the topcat trophy.

Play one – Waterloo vs. Decatur Heritage

Alex Malone gets the ball in his hands and he’s gonna make one defender miss, then another and then a third. Malone cannot be stopped a ridiculous run for the score earning the top play for week six.