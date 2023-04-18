ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Albertville’s Faith Burden made a little bit of history on her signing day on Tuesday, as she signed her national letter of intent to play flag football at Keiser University, becoming one of the first girls in the state of Alabama to sign to play flag football collegiately.

Burden said she never grew up a football fan, and played basketball growing up, but decided it was time for a change for her senior year.

“Quinten Williams my pastor came up and he’s like well we happen to be starting a new sport if you’d be interested and I said what new sport are you going to come up with? But I realized that I quickly found a love for it, once I came to the last game of the season I was crying taking off my cleats and just asking for more time. I thought it was done until Anthony texted me and he said hey I might have another opportunity for you. That next week I was making my first college visit,” Burden said.

