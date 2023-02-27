ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Albertville Board of Education has approved a new head football coach for the Aggies’ program.

Bert Browne, who was a star quarterback at Tennessee Tech, will be the new man in charge of the Albertville Aggies.

“Several things about Albertville made me want to be head coach here. The commitment from Dr. English and Mr. Phillips to all the extracurricular activities made this an easy decision for me and my wife, Ashley. I don’t want to be somewhere that is only concerned about football but also academics, theatre, band, etc. When you see a place like Albertville that wants to see every aspect of the school succeed, you know you have found a great place,” said Browne. “I did a lot of research on Albertville before I interviewed, because I knew the next job I took, I wanted to be the last. Albertville is that place.”

Most recently, Browne was an assistant coach at his alma mater, Tennessee Tech.

“Coaching at Tennessee Tech University was always something that I aspired to do. For the past three years, it has been a pleasure to work with the players and coaches who have helped me grow. However, college football has changed over the years, and I believe I can impact more kids at the high school level. That’s why I got into coaching – because I wanted to make a difference in the lives of young men,” said Browne.

Browne takes over for Chip English, who moved on to be the quarterbacks coach at Hoover High School.