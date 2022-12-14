TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. became a 2022 unanimous All-American with his first-team selection on the AFCA’s list.

The organization also named Jordan Battle, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Byron Young as second-teamers.

Anderson Jr. becomes the first Alabama player to earn unanimous honors twice during his career. The standout linebacker’s unanimous selection is also the 26th since head coach Nick Saban’s arrival in 2007.

Anderson Jr. is the 39th two-time unanimous All-American in NCAA history and just the 10th defensive player. He is the first defender to earn consecutive unanimous All-America nods since Eric Berry (2007-08).

Since the establishment of All-America teams in 1892, Alabama has had 144 players earn 180 first-team honors, 41 of which were unanimous selections. The 41 are the most by any program in college football history with Saban’s 26 in Tuscaloosa alone topping the historical totals of all but five programs.