Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford plays against Maryland during a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

University of Alabama sophomore Jaden Shackelford shared his intention to enter the 2021 NBA draft.

“The NBA has been my dream since I was a little kid playing in the driveway. Now I have the opportunity to make it a reality,” Shackelford said in a statement.

Shackleford will enter the draft without an agent so that he may retain college eligibility.