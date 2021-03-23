Alabama’s Herb Jones Named a Finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award

Alabama forward Herbert Jones (1) shoots over Iona forward Dwayne Koroma (11) in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama senior forward Herbert Jones is one of four players from around the country who has been named as a finalist for the 2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Jones is joined by Baylor’s Davion Mitchell, USC’s Evan Mobley and Utah State’s Neemias Queta as finalists for the fourth-annual honor. The winner will be announced during Final Four weekend.

Jones is considered one of the top defensive players in the nation; he was named the SEC Player of the Year and SEC Defensive Player of the Year, while also earning AP All-American Third Team honors.

Jones leads the Crimson Tide team in rebounding (6.5 rpg), steals (1.8 spg), deflections (106), floor dives (21) and blocked shots (1.1 bpg), while ranking second in charges taken (13).