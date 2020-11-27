Alabama’s Dec. 5 opponent changes to LSU in revised SEC schedule

Alabama and Arkansas will play make-up games from earlier this season and not each other on Dec. 5, the Southeastern Conference said Friday.
Instead of Alabama-Arkansas that weekend, Alabama will play LSU to make up their Nov. 14 matchup that was postponed because of COVID-19 cases at LSU.
The make-up game will be broadcast on News 19 at 7 p.m. as part of a doubleheader.
Instead of Alabama, Arkansas will play Missouri on Dec. 5. That game was originally scheduled for this Saturday, but Arkansas had COVID-19 cases and quarantines that forced the postponement.
The complete new Dec. 5 schedule is as follows:
- Alabama at LSU (rescheduled from Nov. 14)
- Arkansas at Missouri (rescheduled from Nov. 28)
- Florida at Tennessee
- South Carolina at Kentucky
- Texas A&M at Auburn
- Vanderbilt at Georgia
Alabama-Arkansas, Ole Miss-LSU and Missouri-Mississippi State games originally planned for Dec. 5 will be rescheduled, according to the SEC.