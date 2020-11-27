Alabama’s Dec. 5 opponent changes to LSU in revised SEC schedule

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban meet in the center of the field before an NCAA college football game, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Eight SEC games have been postponed already with only Arkansas, Kentucky and South Carolina not affected _ yet. “I do believe that Alabama and LSU ought to play this year, and I do believe we’re going to play somehow, some way,” Orgeron said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Alabama and Arkansas will play make-up games from earlier this season and not each other on Dec. 5, the Southeastern Conference said Friday.

Instead of Alabama-Arkansas that weekend, Alabama will play LSU to make up their Nov. 14 matchup that was postponed because of COVID-19 cases at LSU.

The make-up game will be broadcast on News 19 at 7 p.m. as part of a doubleheader.

Instead of Alabama, Arkansas will play Missouri on Dec. 5. That game was originally scheduled for this Saturday, but Arkansas had COVID-19 cases and quarantines that forced the postponement.

The complete new Dec. 5 schedule is as follows:

Alabama at LSU (rescheduled from Nov. 14)

Arkansas at Missouri (rescheduled from Nov. 28)

Florida at Tennessee

South Carolina at Kentucky

Texas A&M at Auburn

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Alabama-Arkansas, Ole Miss-LSU and Missouri-Mississippi State games originally planned for Dec. 5 will be rescheduled, according to the SEC.