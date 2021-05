The University of Alabama will play its first SEC conference football game Sept. 18 on News 19.

The Crimson Tide travels to Florida to play the Gators in the team’s first SEC game of the season. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

Alabama’s season opener against Miami will be played Sept. 4 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Tide will host Mercer University Sept. 11.