FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (WHNT) – The second ranked Alabama Crimson Tide got the 49-26 win over No. 20 Arkansas in their week five matchup, and they did so without starting quarterback Bryce Young for the entire second half.

The Heisman Trophy winner went down in the second quarter and exited the game with what appeared to be an injury to his right shoulder. Young went back to the Tide locker room and returned to the sidelines in the second half, but did not enter the game again.

After the game, head coach Nick Saban said that Young has an AC sprain in his shoulder and that he will be day-to-day; Saban added that Young does not have a serious injury.

No. 2 Alabama’s next matchup will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium next Saturday, October 8 when the Tide will host the Texas A&M Aggies. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and you can watch that game on News 19.