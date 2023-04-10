TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama’s Brittany Davis was selected by the Las Vegas Aces as the 36th overall pick in the 2023 Women’s National Basketball Association Draft on Monday.

Davis is the second player in the last three years to be drafted to the WNBA, joining Jasmine Walker, who was picked seventh overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2021. In total, Alabama has had eight players, including Davis, drafted to the league.

“Brittany’s story is one of perseverance, grit and hard work. She has worked so hard to put herself in a position to be drafted and I can’t think of anyone more deserving. I am so incredibly proud for her and her family,” said Alabama women’s basketball head coach Kristy Curry.

The Aces are the defending WNBA champs and general manager Natalie Williams knows that they’re getting a great player out of Davis.

“We’re very excited that Brittany Davis was available. She’s a great three-point shooter, she’s very physical, and just a straight gamer, so we know she is going to come into camp and compete to the best of her ability,” Williams said.

Davis is a two-time All-SEC honoree including being named to the 2022-23 first team.