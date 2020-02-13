Alabama’s A-Day game set for April 18

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The 2020 Alabama Golden Flake A-Day game will kick off at 1 p.m. April 18 in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Because of construction at the stadium, this year the capacity for the game is approximately 30,000-35,000, the university said in a news release Thursday. The overflow of fans will be able to watch the game live on the video board at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. There will also be concessions available at both locations; the university said Bryant-Denny concessions would be limited.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and admission is free to the public. Public parking is fre and on a first come, first served basis. Crimson Ride shuttles will start their game day routes at 7 a.m. More information about parking and traffic information is available on UAGameday.com.

The university’s clear bag policy also will be in effect for the A-Day Game, and metal detectors will be set up at stadium entrances.

The day begins with an Alumni Flag Football Game featuring former Alabama standouts at 10:30 a.m.

The Walk of Fame Ceremony at Denny Chimes will take place at approximately 11:15 a.m. Alabama head coach Nick Saban and 2019 team captains Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney, DeVonta Smith and Tua Tagovailoa will speak before leaving prints of their hands and cleats in the concrete.

The Walk of Champions is scheduled to take place at 11:50 a.m.