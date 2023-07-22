(WHNT) — Week 1 of College Football is just 42 days away, the same number that former Alabama running back Eddie Lacy wore during his time in Tuscaloosa — but where is he now?

Lacy was recruited to Alabama out of Geismar, Louisiana in the 2009 class. He was a 4-star recruit and chose the Tide over offers from Oklahoma, LSU, Mississippi State and more.

As a freshman Lacy was redshirted due to lack of playing time behind Heisman trophy winner Mark Ingram and future NFL running back Trent Richardson. Alabama won the 2009 National Championship, the first under Nick Saban and the first of Lacy’s collegiate career, but it wouldn’t be the last.

In his sophomore season, Lacy broke into the depth chart as third string running back behind Ingram and Richardson. He began the 2010 season strong rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries against San Jose State. Following the opening game, Lacy played sparingly throughout the 2010 season.

He finished the year with 406 yards and six touchdowns on 56 carries. Lacy was able to cap off the season with 86 yards and two touchdowns in the Tide’s blowout 49-7 Capital One Bowl win over the Michigan State Spartans.

Entering the 2011 season, Ingram was off to the NFL leaving Richardson and Lacy as the Tide’s top two running backs.

As the season began, Lacy started where he left off in 2010 scoring five touchdowns in Alabama’s first five games.

By the end of the year, Lacy had racked up 674 yards and seven touchdowns on 95 carries. Lacy averaged 7.1 yards per carry which was among the top 15 in the country.

Alabama would go on to beat LSU 21-0 in the National Championship game earning Lacy his second College Football National Championship.

In 2012, it was finally Lacy’s turn to be the starting running back in the Tide’s offense. Lacy took off, rushing for 1,322 yards and 17 touchdowns on 204 carries. He tacked on 22 catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama won their second straight National Championship and Lacy was named the Offensive MVP for the BCS Championship game after rushing for 140 yards and a touchdown with 17 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Lacy was named to the First-team All-SEC and declared for the 2013 NFL Draft following the season. He ended his collegiate career with 2,402 yards and 30 rushing touchdowns on 355 carries. Lacy added 338 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Green Bay Packers selected Lacy in the 2nd round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact on the team by winning the 2013 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Lacy spent four years with the Packers where he rushed for 3,435 yards and 23 touchdowns.

On October 20, 2016, Lacy was placed on the injured reserved, the game would end up being his last as a Packer.

Before the 2017 season Lacy signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks. He appeared in just 9 games and finished the season with 179 rushing yards on 69 attempts.

On December 3, 2017, Lacy appeared in his final NFL game rushing for just three yards.

In 2019, Lacy tried out for the Baltimore Ravens but was not signed. It is unclear what Lacy has been up to since stepping away from the game of football.

All in all, Lacy had a 5-year NFL career and will be remembered for helping the Tide win three National Championships in four seasons.