WATCH: Council President to provide updates on Legion Field COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Birmingham City Council President William Parker will be holding a press conference Thursday afternoon at Legion Field with Jefferson County Department of Health officials and local faith leaders to provide an update on the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.

President Parker said he has been encouraged by the coordinated effort between all the partners and organizations who have made the testing site operational.

“The best tool we have to protect the citizens of Birmingham is to make sure people can be tested for this virus,” Parker said. “This site has allowed for anyone to be tested, regardless if they have health insurance or whether or not they are showing any symptoms. We are currently looking at ways to expand these efforts into more of our communities so we can continue to reopen our city in a safe and responsible manner.”