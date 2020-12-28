WATCH: Alabama coaches, players address media ahead of Rose Bowl matchup with Notre Dame

ARLINGTON, Texas (WIAT) — As the Alabama Crimson Tide get set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Semifinal game, players and coaches are making time to address the media.

On Monday, head coach Nick Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding will speak beginning at 12 p.m. Patrick Surtain II, Dylan Moses, Christian Harris, Jordan Battle, Phil Mathis and Dj Dale will also answer questions.

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will address the media on Tuesday starting at noon. Then at 12:15 p.m. Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith, Najee Harris, Alex Leatherwood, John Metchie III and Miller Forristall will speak.

You can watch the press conferences live in the player above starting at noon on both days.