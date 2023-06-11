WINSTON SALEM, NC. (WHNT) – The Alabama Crimson Tide saw their best baseball season since 2010 come to an end at the hands of Wake Forest Sunday afternoon.

The Tide was defeated 22-5 by Wake Forest in game two of the best-of-three NCAA Super Regional.

Wake Forest exploded on offense cranking out nine home runs including a grand slam in the eighth inning which tied the NCAA tournament record for home runs in a single game to end the Tide’s season.

Alabama looked to spark a comeback as they cut into the Demon Deacon’s lead in the sixth and seventh inning but that spark was put out by Marek Houston’s eighth-inning grand slam to extend the Wake Forest lead to 13.

The Crimson Tide finish the season with a record of 43-21 which is the program’s best record since 2006 and the Super Regional was the furthest the Tide had advanced in the NCAA Tournament since 2010.

With the win, Wake Forest advances to the College World Series in Omaha.