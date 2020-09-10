University of Alabama Million Dollar Band not allowed to perform this football season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Many University of Alabama band members on the Million Dollar band are disappointed they will not be allowed to perform in pre-game of halftime shows this season at Bryant-Denny Stadium home games.

Aaron Easdon is a junior and a member of the band who plays Tuba. Despite not being able to play halftime and pre-game shows he is being optimistic and upbeat.

“It’s very disappointing that we won’t be able to step on the field right before halftime,” Easdon said. “But the only thing that’s really changed is what we are doing on the field. It doesn’t change the work ethic that we are doing. We are still working really hard during rehearsal to fix all the things we need to fix. It’s just minus the marching part and show music.”

Four hundred students are in the band including the color guard and the Crimsonettes. Easdon said the band might get to play in the stands during home games but he is waiting to see if that will work out. In the meantime, he and his bandmates will keep their fingers crossed.

“The home football games are super fun. The energy in the stadium is great especially with all your friends in the band who are there and me and my buddies have so much fun playing the music and we stand at the top and have so much fun at Bryant Denny we hope to be able to play there in the stands”.

The Crimson Tides home opener is October 3 against Texas A&M.

