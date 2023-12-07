TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide’s pass rush had some big shoes to fill in 2023 following the draft departure of linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

But before Anderson even had one foot out the door, Dallas Turner was already showing great potential to fill those shoes as a true freshman in 2022. And he did just that this season for the Tide.

As a result, Turner has been named the Southeastern Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year – marking the fourth year in a row than an Alabama player has earned the honor. He’s one of eight on the team to be given an honor this year.

Turner had a career-high and the conference’s second most sacks this season with nine. He also totaled 50 tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection.

With this award, Turner joins the following Tide players who’ve been named SEC Defensive Player of the Year: Rolando McClain (2009), C.J. Mosley (2013), Reggie Ragland (2015), Jonathan Allen (2016), Patrick Surtain II (2020) and Will Anderson Jr. (2021 and 2022).

Now, Turner and the rest of the Crimson Tide are preparing to face the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl on New Years Day at 1 p.m. as they continue chasing the national title.