TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s not often you get a freshman who is a day-one starter on an SEC defense. It’s not often you get a freshman who averages over 20 yards per punt return. But, when you get the rare combination of both, it’s special.

Alabama’s Caleb Downs is that kind of special, and the conference has taken notice.

On Wednesday, the SEC named Downs the SEC Freshman of the Year for his play during the 2023 regular season.

He ranked fourth in the SEC in tackles with 99, trailing three upperclassmen linebackers from Mississippi State and South Carolina.

A Georgia native, Downs was one of the most highly recruited players in the country when he committed to the Tide over the likes of Georgia, Florida State, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

It didn’t take long for the defensive back to find the field as the coaching staff named him a starter by the end off fall camp. He started in all 13 games for the Crimson Tide this season. Along with his 99 tackles, he intercepted two passes, forced and recovered a fumble, returned a punt for a touchdown and broke up three passes.

Serving as the back up to the primary punter returner, fellow defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry, Downs returned four punts this season with the highlight coming against Chattanooga on November 18.

Downs returned a Mocs punt 85 yards for a touchdown, likely setting himself up to be the Tide’s full-time punt returner next season should McKinstry head to the NFL Draft.

Now, Downs and the Tide will continue their national championship hunt as they take on Michigan in the College Football Playoff on January 1.