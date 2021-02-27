Standout QB Ty Simpson commits to Alabama

The Crimson Tide will have more depth on the gridiron come 2022.

Ty Simpson announced Friday on Twitter that he will be playing for Nick Saban after he graduates.

Simpson, who plays for Westview High School in Martin, Tennessee (near the Tennessee-Kentucky border in the northwest portion of the state), stands at 6′ 2″ tall and 185 lbs.

He’s a dual-threat quarterback and defensive tackle, a four-star recruit and ranked No. 27 overall in the 2022 class.

ESPN reported his decision came down to Clemson, Tennessee, UT Martin (where his father Jason is the head coach) and the Crimson Tide.

Jarod Neal, head coach at Westview, told AL.com Simpson is only the fifth Power 5 QB in Westview’s history and he organized group workouts when the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down over the summer.