MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide is expected to return to Toyota Field in 2024.

Sources tell News 19 that a baseball contest between Alabama and Belmont University is being finalized to take place on March 26, 2024.

While the date is tentative, the source told News 19 that the game will take place sometime in March.

Earlier this week, the Rocket City Trash Pandas announced that the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans would play the first game at Toyota Field on March 12, 2024. This will be the third straight year that Auburn has played at Toyota Field.

Like the Tigers, the appearance at Toyota Field in March will be the Tide’s third straight year playing in Madison.

Alabama will be fresh off a Super Regional appearance in 2023 and it will be the first season for new head coach Rob Vaughn. The Tide fired Brad Bohannon after a gambling scandal.

Tickets and more information regarding the game including an official announcement are expected in January, according to the source.

News 19 will continue to provide updates to this story as they become available.