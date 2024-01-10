HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Nick Saban’s impact on the world of college sports reached far beyond the Crimson Tide football program. For many across the Tennessee Valley, they knew the time would come, but the announcement of his retirement still came as a complete shock.

“He was the program, he’s was what made the program what it was,” said Alabama Alumnus Matt Dallow. The impression Saban leaves on his players and the community is what some Alabamians remember the most.

Saban transformed the Alabama Football Team during his 17-year run. The Crimson Tide legend coached the program to 6 National Championships and 11 SEC titles.

Fans like Tommy Ray who’s seen every Alabama Football game since 1972 says winning year in and year out during Saban’s tenure set a precedent for Alabama Football fans for generations to come.

“Knowing every time he walked out on that field you knew that football team in red would be challenging for a national championship,” Ray told News 19. The impact that man-made, we’ll be seeing it in the papers, on the news for years to come.”

Despite his storied success on the field, it’s what Saban did off the field that also defined his character. From his charitable work to his focus on his players and their development as people, both are what Coach Saban was all about.

“He has touched many lives and through Nick’s Kids foundation he’ll continue to for decades,” Ray said.

The Saban Era will go down in the history of college athletics and many are calling the outgoing coach the greatest college football has ever seen.

He placed an everlasting mark on not only the Crimson Tide community but also the state of Alabama and those who got to witness his incredible journey over the years.

For people like Dallow who got to witness Saban coach the Tide, it’s a bittersweet ending to an unforgettable 17 years.

The national titles and conference championships are all part of Saban’s remarkable run at Alabama, but for many, who he was as a person and the impact he had on others is why his success story is even more meaningful.

“It’s just sad, it’s heartbreaking, it’s going to be really hard to recover from losing him,” said Dallow. “He’ll always be Alabama, he’ll always be a huge part of it, his championships, he’ll always live on.”

There’s no word yet on who will be Saban’s replacement but his absence on the sidelines will be felt for years to come. Undoubtedly, Fall Saturdays in Tuscaloosa at Bryant Denny Stadium will never be the same.