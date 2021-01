There may soon be another vacancy on the Alabama coaching staff.

Multiple reports say Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is expected to be the next head coach for the Texas Longhorns, who fired head coach Tom Herman Saturday morning.

Prior to joining the Crimson Tide, Sarkisian was head coach at Washington and USC.

During his two stints with the Crimson Tide – in 2016 and since 2019 – the team has won two SEC titles and made it to the National Championship games twice.