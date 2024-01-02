TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — For Tide fans who may be wondering what the 2024 Alabama football roster will look like — Don’t expect to see Dallas Turner again.

The junior linebacker told ESPN’s Alex Scarborough after the Tide’s overtime Rose Bowl loss in the College Football Semifinal that he would be entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I’m gone,” Turner told Scarborough after the game. “Ain’t no ifs, ands or buts about it.”

Turner, who is projected by many analysts to be a first-round selection, recorded the Tide’s only sack and tackle for a loss against Michigan. He finished the game with three total tackles.

In December, Turner was named the Southeastern Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

If he does turn pro, the Florida native will end his Alabama career with 120 tackles, 33.5 tackles for a loss and 23.5 sacks in three seasons in Tuscaloosa.