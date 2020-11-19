Pelicans take Alabama’s Lewis with 13th pick in NBA draft

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Nashville, Tenn. Lewis was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA draft Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have selected 6-foot-3 Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. 13th overall in the NBA draft. The 19-year-old Lewis joins a team headlined by 2019 first overall draft choice Zion Williamson and first-time All-Star forward Brandin Ingram.

Lewis also becomes the first draft pick of newly hired coach Stan Van Gundy’s tenure as Pelicans coach. Lewis averaged 18.5 points as well as 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a sophomore last season. He shot 44.7% and was an All-SEC first-team selection. He also made 56 3-pointers last season, shooting 36.6% from that range.