(WHNT) — Alabama’s senior shortstop Jim Jarvis has a crimson and white uniform, crimson cleats, long blonde locks and now – a Gold Glove.

ABCA/Rawlings announced Wednesday that Jarvis was named a Gold Glove recipient at shortstop, becoming the third to earn that honor in program history.

The last member of the Crimson Tide to be recognized was Kyle Overstreet in 2013, and Taylor Douglas was awarded a Gold Glove just two years before Overstreet.

The San Diego native was also named to the All-Sec Defensive Team as a shortstop for his work in the infield during his senior season.

Jarvis was a four-year starter for the University of Alabama and the everyday shortstop for the last three seasons.

He sits at eight on Alabama’s all-time list for assists with 484 in his career and ranks fourth in the SEC in assists with 156 while tying for fourth in double plays turned with 39. He totaled 75 assists in conference play to tie for third in the league.