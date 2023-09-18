TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — After starting the first two games of the season and not appearing in Alabama’s game against South Florida, Nick Saban has turned back to Jalen Milroe as the Tide’s starting quarterback.

Saban announced the latest quarterback move in his Monday press conference ahead of Alabama’s first SEC game against Ole Miss.

“From a quarterback standpoint, this is all I’m going to say about this. Jalen really showed the leadership that I was looking during the game for in terms of supporting his teammates and doing the things he needed to do,” said Saban. “He’s had the opportunity to play so have the other guys, Jalen played the best of all those guys and so I think he’s earned the opportunity to be the quarterback.”

Following the Tide’s 34-24 loss to Texas, Alabama trotted out Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner as the starting quarterback. However, Buchner struggled completing just five passes in 14 attempts for 34 yards. He was benched for Ty Simpson.

Simpson entered the game for the Crimson Tide and led the offense for the remainder of the game. Alabama was able to score two touchdowns with Simpson as the signal caller including a 1-yard rushing touchdown from the Tennessee native. In the end, Simpson completed five passes on 9 attempts for 73 yards.

Jalen Milroe was not apart of the Tide’s game plan against the Bulls as he did not enter the game at all.

For the season, Milroe has completed 27 passes on 45 attempts for 449 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. On the ground, the redshirt sophomore has carried the ball 22 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

He was the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week in Week 1 after the Tide defeated Middle Tennessee State 56-7.

After accessing all three quarterbacks, Saban was candid about how he felt Milroe stacked up against the other two.

“He’s played the best of the quarterbacks and that’s the way it is right now,” said Saban.

Now, for the third time this season, he will lead the Tide offense on the field as the open of SEC play against their former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.

Alabama and Ole Miss will kick off on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on WHNT.