Bryant-Denny Stadium construction project resumes after positive virus tests

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Work on Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium has resumed after an undisclosed number of workers tested positive for the coronavirus, temporarily halting work on the construction project.

Montgomery-based Caddell Construction Company, the project’s chief contractor, told The Tuscaloosa News that work resumed Monday after the weekend stoppage.

The company didn’t disclose the number of positive tests but said it “restricted operations over the past weekend after receiving notice of positive tests among some employees and trade partners.”

“This allowed us to engage in additional deep-cleaning and provide testing by an independent laboratory so all of our team members could be cleared before returning to the job site,” Caddell said in a statement.

The university said in a statement to the newspaper that it had “provided sanitation supplies … and personal protection equipment” to all contractors.

The $107 million project began shortly after the 2019 season ended. The upgrades include new premium seats and larger video boards, along with expanded concourses.

Alabama’s season opener is scheduled for Sept. 12 against Georgia State.