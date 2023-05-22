Alabama outfielder Andrew Pinckney (21) during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

HOOVER, Ala. (WHNT) – Ahead of the SEC tournament this week in Hoover, the conference has released its awards for the baseball season, and one Alabama outfielder is being recognized for his work in the classroom.

Alabama’s Andrew Pinckney was named Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year along with Georgia’s Ben Anderson.

Pinckney, a redshirt junior, has made the Dean’s List five times. He recently earned his degree in management information systems with a 3.52-grade point average.

This is not the first time Pinckney has been awarded for his academic achievements. He was named to the All-Sec Academic Honor Roll in 2021 and 2022.

On the field, Pinckney is having a productive year with a .347 batting average, 69 hits, 15 home runs and 49 RBIs. He was named SEC Player of the Week on May 15.

Alabama Baseball will take on Kentucky in the first round of the SEC tournament on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

