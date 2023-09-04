TUSCULOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Jalen Milroe was named the Alabama starting quarterback just 24 hours before the Crimson Tide took on Middle Tennessee State and the redshirt sophomore made the most of it.

Milroe threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns while adding 48 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns earning him SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week with Tennessee’s Joe Milton III.

The Crimson Tide defeated the Blue Raiders 56-7, in large part due to Milroe’s efforts who posted the ninth best passing efficiency number in the nation in week 1 with a 217.8 rating.

In total, the signal-caller accounted for 258 yards of total offense in three-quarters of action.

Milroe and the Tide will look to continue off that offensive success at the Tide will welcome the Texas Longhorns to Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

The match-up will be a rematch of a thrilling game between the two programs from last season in which Alabama won 20-19.