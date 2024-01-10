TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field in 2024 without their top rusher from 2023.

Senior running back Jase McClellan announced Tuesday that he would forgo his remaining eligibility and enter his name into the NFL Draft.

McClellan led the Tide in rushing attempts and rushing yards a season ago. He rushed for 860 yards and eight touchdowns, including 87 yards and two touchdowns in Alabama’s Rose Bowl loss.

His announcement comes after the Tide’s second-leading rusher, Roydell Williams, announced that he would enter the transfer portal. Williams rushed for 560 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

Alabama will likely lean on Jam Miller and Justice Haynes, to go along with Jalen Milroe, for the team’s rushing attack in 2024. Both Miller and Haynes were four-star prospects coming out of high school, according to 247 Sports.

McClellan’s departure marks the 28th Alabama player to either enter his name into the NFL Draft or the transfer portal since the end of the season.