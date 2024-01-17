TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — For the second time on Wednesday, the transfer portal has struck the Alabama football program in a major way.

The Tide’s starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor, an SEC All-Freshman Team selection, is entering his name into the transfer portal, according to a report from 247sports.

Proctor was Alabama’s second highest-rated recruit in the 2023 class and the No. 5 rated player in the entire country. He was originally committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes before flipping to play for Nick Saban and the Tide. 247sports reporter Matt Zentiz reports that the Hawkeyes will be a team to watch for Proctor to transfer to.

He becomes the second freshman who was a major contributor to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday after the Tide’s leading tackler, Caleb Downs, reportedly entered his name into the portal.

Proctor earned the starting left tackle job after a battle with Elijah Pritchett in preseason camp. Proctor started all 13 games at the position for the Tide.

He joins a flurry of Tide players that have entered the transfer portal since Nick Saban retired and Kalen DeBoer was hired.

DeBoer will have his work cut out for him to maintain and rebuild Alabama’s roster as players still have 23 more days to enter the portal due to Saban’s retirement.