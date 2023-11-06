TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — As we enter the month of November, college sports fans get treated with the combination of football on Saturdays and the start of basketball season sprinkled throughout the week.

The Alabama Crimson Tide tip off their basketball season Monday night against the Morehead State Eagles in Coleman Coliseum.

Following a historic season last year, which saw the Tide go 31-5 and hold the No. 1 ranking in the country, the Tide are entering the year ranked No. 24 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Alabama lost a plethora of its core players from the 2022-2023 season including Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney to the NBA.

Insert nine new players and a couple of new assistant coaches and it’s safe to say it may take the Tide a few games to get into rhythm. Alabama’s transfer portal class ranked No. 5 in the country, according to 247sports, and is highlighted by Grant Nelson.

Nelson, a 6’11 forward, transferred to Tuscaloosa from North Dakota State where he earned First Team All-Summit League. He was rated as the No. 17 transfer and is known for his scoring and rebounding abilities.

The Tide’s opening opponent isn’t your typical tune-up game, however. Morehead State is the preseason favorite to win the Ohio Valley Conference after posting a 22-12 record last season.

