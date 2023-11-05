TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — After a big win over the LSU Tigers, Alabama didn’t move in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Crimson Tide remain ranked as the No. 8 team in the country after beating LSU 42-28 Saturday night.

Jalen Milroe led the Crimson Tide to that win, rushing for 155 yards and four touchdowns. Milroe added 219 passing yards.

Next up for the Crimson Tide is the Kentucky Wildcats.

Elsewhere in the SEC, Georgia remains as the No. 1 ranked team in the AP Top 25 despite being ranked No. 2 in the CFP Poll. The Bulldogs will take on No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels next Saturday. Kickoff time for that game has yet to be announced.

The top nine remained the same in the latest poll but major changes occurred in the bottom 15 portion of the poll.

The entire AP Top 25 can be found below:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Oregon Texas Alabama Penn State Ole Miss Louisville Oregon State Utah Tennessee Oklahoma State Missouri Oklahoma LSU Kansas Tulane JMU Notre Dame Arizona North Carolina Liberty

The latest CFP Poll will be released Tuesday night