(WHNT) — After a weekend full of close games and upsets, the latest AP Top 25 poll has been released.

Alabama survived a trip to College Station defeating Texas A&M 26-20 and did not move a spot in the AP Top 25, the Crimson Tide remain at No. 11 in this week’s poll.

The Crimson Tide were challenged by the Aggies but Jermaine Burton’s nine catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns helped Nick Saban earn career win No. 290.

It wasn’t pretty for Alabama, the team committed 14 penalties and turned the ball over twice but overcame their own mistakes in the end.

Meanwhile in Athens, the Georgia Bulldogs flexed out a massive 51-13 win over Kentucky. While last week the Bulldogs saw their number of first place votes fall, this week the team earned 50 first place votes to remain the top team in college football.

Across the country seven ranked teams lost including two top 10 teams, Texas and Notre Dame.

Oklahoma jumped up to No. 5 with their win over Texas and Louisville jumped to No.14 with their win over Notre Dame.

Another notable takeaway from the latest poll is Tennessee and Washington State are tied for the No.19 spot.

Here’s the entire top 25:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Oklahoma Penn State Washington Oregon Texas USC Alabama North Carolina Ole Miss Louisville Oregon State Utah Duke UCLA Washington State/Tennessee N/A Notre Dame LSU Kansas Kentucky Miami

Alabama will return to action next Saturday when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Tuscaloosa Saturday.