TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WHNT) – Alabama Softball held off Middle Tennessee State in dramatic fashion, 1-0, after falling in the first game 12-5 Sunday, to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.

Now, the Crimson Tide know who they’ll be hosting.

Alabama will host the Northwestern Wildcats in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional May 26-28.

The best of 3 series will determine who advances to the Women’s College World Series.

First pitch for Game 1 is set for May 26 at 7:00 p.m. Game 2 is set for May 27 at 8:00 p.m. If necessary, a third game will be played on Sunday, but the start time has not been determined.

Alabama has won 11 of the last 12 Super Regionals they’ve hosted. The Tide is seeking its 13th appearance in the Women’s College World Series and is looking to win its second National Championship.

Tickets for the Super Regional can be purchased here.