TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — The 2023 football season is just around the corner and the Alabama Crimson Tide will begin their campaign on Sept 2.

Single-game tickets for Alabama Football go on sale Monday, July 10. Fans can begin purchasing tickets at 9 a.m. but will only be able to buy tickets to the Tide’s matchups against Middle Tennessee, Arkansas and Chattanooga.

Season tickets are sold out as well as public tickets for the Texas, Ole Miss, Tennessee and LSU.

The complete 2023 home slate is as follows:

Sept. 2 – Middle Tennessee

Sept. 9 – Texas

Sept. 23 – Ole Miss (Family Weekend)

Oct. 14 – Arkansas (Homecoming)

Oct. 21 – Tennessee

Nov. 4 – LSU (1973 National Championship Team Reunion)

Nov. 18 – Chattanooga (Senior Day | Bama Salute)

To purchase tickets, fans can click here.