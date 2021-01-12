Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle warms up for CFP title game, Ohio State kicker unavailable

The trophy for the College Football Playoff championship NCAA college football game is displayed, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, along Ocean Drive, in Miami Beach, Fla. Alabama and Ohio State will play in the championship game Jan.11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Alabama star receiver Jaylen Waddle was warming up before the College Football Playoff national championship game against No. 3 Ohio State and could to try to play.

The junior speedster has not played since breaking his ankle against Tennessee on Oct. 24. He returned to practice last week.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban told ESPN before the game that if Waddle played it would be on a limited basis. Playing in five games, Waddle had 25 catches for 557 yards (22.28 yards per catch) and four touchdowns.

Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil and defensive linemen Tommy Togiai and Tyreke Smith are unavailable for the game against No. 1 Alabama. Ohio State released its status report for the title game about 90 minutes before kickoff.

The school does not specify why any of the players on the list cannot play, but Buckeyes coach Ryan Day did acknowledge last week that Ohio State was dealing with some new COVID-19 cases. Haubeil posted on his Instagram page that he did not make the trip to Florida after testing positive.